Guj Raffia Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, down 29.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in June 2023 down 29.57% from Rs. 12.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 62.91% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 down 40.5% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

Guj Raffia Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2022.

Guj Raffia Ind shares closed at 29.70 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -0.83% over the last 12 months.