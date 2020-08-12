Guj Raffia Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.86 crore, up 31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.86 crore in June 2020 up 31% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 down 4.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020 down 31.51% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2019.

Guj Raffia Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2019.

Guj Raffia Ind shares closed at 10.50 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.87% returns over the last 6 months