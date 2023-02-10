Guj Raffia Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.