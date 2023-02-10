English
    Earnings

    Guj Raffia Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Raffia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Raffia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.267.335.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.267.335.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.117.656.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.40-2.40-3.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.570.61
    Depreciation0.330.320.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.511.781.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.13-0.590.30
    Other Income0.381.010.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.510.420.35
    Interest0.230.180.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.280.240.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.280.240.28
    Tax0.080.040.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.200.200.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.200.200.23
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.370.43
    Diluted EPS0.360.370.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.370.43
    Diluted EPS0.360.370.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited