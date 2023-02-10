Guj Raffia Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, up 46.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in December 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 42.37% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Guj Raffia Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

Guj Raffia Ind shares closed at 29.80 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.05% returns over the last 12 months.