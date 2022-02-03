Guj Raffia Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, down 22.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in December 2021 down 22.27% from Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 25.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021 up 47.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

Guj Raffia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2020.

Guj Raffia Ind shares closed at 42.90 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.67% returns over the last 6 months and 28.83% over the last 12 months.