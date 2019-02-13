Guj Raffia Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore, up 34.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore in December 2018 up 34.06% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 6.51% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2018 down 11.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.

Guj Raffia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2017.

Guj Raffia Ind shares closed at 15.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.04% returns over the last 6 months and -77.66% over the last 12 months.