Guj Poly AVX Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, up 3.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in September 2022 up 3.38% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2022 up 522.84% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2022 up 470.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2021.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 54.30 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.26% returns over the last 6 months and 257.24% over the last 12 months.