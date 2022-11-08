English
    Guj Poly AVX Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, up 3.38% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in September 2022 up 3.38% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2022 up 522.84% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2022 up 470.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

    Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2021.

    Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 54.30 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.26% returns over the last 6 months and 257.24% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.984.013.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.984.013.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.000.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.542.512.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.000.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.820.77
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.490.340.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.290.43
    Other Income2.850.050.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.090.340.50
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.080.330.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.080.330.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.080.330.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.080.330.49
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.600.390.58
    Diluted EPS3.600.390.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.600.390.58
    Diluted EPS3.600.390.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
