Guj Poly AVX Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, down 1.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in September 2020 down 1.45% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020 up 74.95% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020 up 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2019.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2019.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 6.66 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.88% returns over the last 12 months.