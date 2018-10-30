Guj Poly AVX Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore, up 116.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore in September 2018 up 116.85% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2018 up 1798.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2018 up 714.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2017.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2017.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 22.30 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given 53.79% returns over the last 6 months and 68.94% over the last 12 months.