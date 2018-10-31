Guj Poly AVX Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore, up 116.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore in September 2018 up 116.85% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2018 up 1798.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2018 up 714.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2017.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2017.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 23.40 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given 61.38% returns over the last 6 months and 77.27% over the last 12 months.