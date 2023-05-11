Guj Poly AVX Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in March 2023 up 8.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 up 538.93% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 up 434.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 40.05 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.91% returns over the last 6 months and 18.84% over the last 12 months.