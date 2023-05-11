English
    Guj Poly AVX Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in March 2023 up 8.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 up 538.93% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 up 434.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

    Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 40.05 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.91% returns over the last 6 months and 18.84% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.083.903.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.083.903.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.020.030.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.802.382.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.090.060.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.690.85
    Depreciation0.060.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.390.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.290.23
    Other Income1.430.110.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.490.400.24
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.490.390.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.490.390.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.490.390.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.490.390.23
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.740.460.27
    Diluted EPS1.740.460.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.740.460.27
    Diluted EPS1.740.460.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
