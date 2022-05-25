Guj Poly AVX Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore, down 25.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.75 crore in March 2022 down 25.64% from Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 71.95% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 67.05% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 40.20 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 221.60% returns over the last 6 months and 459.11% over the last 12 months.