Guj Poly AVX Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, up 45.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in March 2021 up 45.16% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021 up 270.56% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021 up 225.93% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2020.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 13.10 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.40% returns over the last 6 months and 53.22% over the last 12 months.