Guj Poly AVX Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore, down 22.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore in March 2020 down 22.76% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 74.56% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 72.45% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2019.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2019.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 8.17 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 9.96% returns over the last 6 months and -58.84% over the last 12 months.