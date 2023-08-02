Guj Poly AVX Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore in June 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 up 115.98% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 55.39 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.94% returns over the last 6 months and 67.85% over the last 12 months.