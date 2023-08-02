English
    Guj Poly AVX Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore in June 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 up 115.98% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

    Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 55.39 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.94% returns over the last 6 months and 67.85% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.844.084.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.844.084.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01-0.020.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.022.802.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03-0.090.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.830.82
    Depreciation0.050.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.430.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.060.29
    Other Income0.191.430.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.731.490.34
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.721.490.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.721.490.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.721.490.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.721.490.33
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.841.740.39
    Diluted EPS0.841.740.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.841.740.39
    Diluted EPS0.841.740.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

