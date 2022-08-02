Guj Poly AVX Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in June 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 down 4.02% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 4.88% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 34.55 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.84% returns over the last 6 months and 187.92% over the last 12 months.