Guj Poly AVX Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 170.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in June 2021 up 170.43% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 up 177.15% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021 up 202.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2020.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 13.23 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)