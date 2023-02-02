Guj Poly AVX Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, down 6.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2022 down 6.14% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 29.18% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 26.23% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

