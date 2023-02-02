English
    Guj Poly AVX Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, down 6.14% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2022 down 6.14% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 29.18% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 26.23% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.903.984.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.903.984.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.000.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.382.543.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.03-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.690.73
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.490.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.230.50
    Other Income0.112.850.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.403.090.56
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.393.080.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.393.080.56
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.393.080.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.393.080.56
    Equity Share Capital8.558.558.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.463.600.65
    Diluted EPS0.463.600.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.463.600.65
    Diluted EPS0.463.600.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited