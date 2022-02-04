Guj Poly AVX Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in December 2021 up 4.77% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021 up 31.12% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 up 24.49% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2020.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 47.75 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 278.97% returns over the last 6 months and 540.08% over the last 12 months.