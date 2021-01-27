Guj Poly AVX Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, up 29.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in December 2020 up 29.91% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 up 18.97% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020 up 19.51% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2019.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 7.87 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.08% returns over the last 6 months and 2.08% over the last 12 months.