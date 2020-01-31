Guj Poly AVX Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 43.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2019 down 43.34% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019 down 63.21% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019 down 61.68% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2018.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 6.65 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -64.81% returns over the last 6 months and -77.91% over the last 12 months.