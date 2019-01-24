Guj Poly AVX Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore, up 42.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.38 crore in December 2018 up 42.36% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 up 667.93% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 up 268.97% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

Guj Poly AVX EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

Guj Poly AVX shares closed at 38.15 on January 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given 159.52% returns over the last 6 months and 184.91% over the last 12 months.