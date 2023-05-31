Guj Petrosynth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 16.85% from Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 232.55% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 711.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Guj Petrosynth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2022.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 37.09 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.02% returns over the last 6 months and -5.02% over the last 12 months.