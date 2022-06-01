 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Petrosynth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Petrosynthese are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in March 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 164.09% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 40.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.75% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Petrosynthese
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.55 7.76 6.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.55 7.76 6.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.46 6.43 5.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -0.04 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 -- -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.88 0.68 0.90
Depreciation 0.07 0.05 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.53 0.48 0.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 0.16 -0.31
Other Income 0.22 0.22 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.38 -0.09
Interest 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 0.38 -0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.05
P/L Before Tax -0.17 0.38 -0.13
Tax 0.08 0.12 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.24 0.26 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.24 0.26 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 5.97 5.97 5.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 0.43 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.41 0.43 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 0.43 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.41 0.43 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:30 pm
