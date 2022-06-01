Guj Petrosynth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Petrosynthese are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in March 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 164.09% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 40.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.55
|7.76
|6.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.55
|7.76
|6.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.46
|6.43
|5.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.04
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|--
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.68
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.05
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.48
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.16
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.38
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.38
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.38
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.08
|0.12
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|0.26
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|0.26
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.43
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.43
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.43
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.43
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited