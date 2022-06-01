Guj Petrosynth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in March 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 164.09% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 40.65 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.75% over the last 12 months.