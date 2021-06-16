Guj Petrosynth Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, up 44.25% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Petrosynthese are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in March 2021 up 44.25% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 104.88% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 up 85.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020.
Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 51.95 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 275.09% returns over the last 6 months and 809.81% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.42
|6.37
|4.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.42
|6.37
|4.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.34
|5.39
|3.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.60
|0.85
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.53
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.21
|-0.59
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.14
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-0.47
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|-0.05
|5.63
|2.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|5.55
|1.85
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|5.57
|1.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|5.57
|1.88
|Equity Share Capital
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|9.33
|3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|9.33
|3.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|9.33
|3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|9.33
|3.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited