Guj Petrosynth Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, up 44.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in March 2021 up 44.25% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 104.88% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 up 85.37% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 51.95 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 275.09% returns over the last 6 months and 809.81% over the last 12 months.