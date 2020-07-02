Guj Petrosynth Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 19.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in March 2020 down 19.72% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2020 up 665.04% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020 down 41.38% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

Guj Petrosynth EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2019.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 5.43 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)