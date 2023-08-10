Guj Petrosynth Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, down 40.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in June 2023 down 40.29% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 138.38% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Guj Petrosynth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 35.07 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -7.71% over the last 12 months.