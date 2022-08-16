Guj Petrosynth Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, down 33.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 down 33.09% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 58.02% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 down 40% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Guj Petrosynth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2021.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 35.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.56% returns over the last 6 months and -32.57% over the last 12 months.