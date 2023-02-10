Guj Petrosynth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 26.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 down 26.75% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 3.2% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 93.02% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.