Guj Petrosynth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 26.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 down 26.75% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 3.2% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 93.02% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Guj Petrosynth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 32.50 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.25% returns over the last 6 months and -18.75% over the last 12 months.