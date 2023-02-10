English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Guj Petrosynth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, down 26.75% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Petrosynthese are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in December 2022 down 26.75% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 3.2% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 93.02% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Petrosynthese
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.684.467.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.684.467.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.173.486.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12-0.10--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.620.68
    Depreciation0.060.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.550.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-0.150.16
    Other Income0.630.380.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.770.230.38
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.770.230.38
    Exceptional Items-0.12----
    P/L Before Tax0.640.230.38
    Tax0.400.100.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.250.130.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.250.130.26
    Equity Share Capital5.975.975.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.400.43
    Diluted EPS0.420.400.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.400.43
    Diluted EPS0.420.400.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited