Guj Petrosynth Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore in December 2021 up 21.74% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 95.41% from Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 4400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Guj Petrosynth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.33 in December 2020.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 45.00 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 229.67% over the last 12 months.