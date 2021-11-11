Guj Petrosynth Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.55 crore, up 77.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.55 crore in September 2021 up 77.44% from Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021 up 9442.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021 up 2725% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

Guj Petrosynth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 45.95 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.43% returns over the last 6 months and 228.21% over the last 12 months.