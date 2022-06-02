 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Petrosynth Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Petrosynthese are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in March 2022 down 13.47% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 1390.87% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 40.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.34% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Petrosynthese
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.55 7.76 6.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.55 7.76 6.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.46 6.43 5.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 -0.04 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.88 0.68 0.90
Depreciation 0.07 0.05 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.56 0.48 0.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 0.16 -0.39
Other Income 0.19 0.47 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 0.63 -0.02
Interest 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 0.63 -0.02
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- -0.05
P/L Before Tax -0.22 0.63 -0.07
Tax 0.12 0.12 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 0.50 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.34 0.50 -0.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.34 0.50 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 5.97 5.97 5.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 1.05 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.37 1.05 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 1.05 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.37 1.05 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
