Guj Petrosynth Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, up 44.25% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Petrosynthese are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in March 2021 up 44.25% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 101.14% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 103.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.
Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 51.95 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 275.09% returns over the last 6 months and 809.81% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.42
|6.37
|4.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.42
|6.37
|4.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.34
|5.39
|3.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.60
|0.85
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.57
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.25
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.28
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|-0.35
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|-0.35
|Exceptional Items
|-0.05
|5.63
|2.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|5.66
|1.97
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|5.68
|2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|5.68
|2.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.02
|5.68
|2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|5.97
|5.97
|5.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|9.51
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|9.51
|3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|9.51
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|9.51
|3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited