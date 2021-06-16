Guj Petrosynth Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore, up 44.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.42 crore in March 2021 up 44.25% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 down 101.14% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 103.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 51.95 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 275.09% returns over the last 6 months and 809.81% over the last 12 months.