Guj Petrosynth Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore in December 2021 up 21.74% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021 down 91.12% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021 up 655.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Guj Petrosynth EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.51 in December 2020.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 41.15 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and 95.02% over the last 12 months.