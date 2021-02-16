Guj Petrosynth Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in December 2020 up 21.07% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2020 up 2879.95% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

Guj Petrosynth EPS has increased to Rs. 9.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2019.

Guj Petrosynth shares closed at 13.65 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.54% returns over the last 6 months and 93.62% over the last 12 months.