 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Mineral Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.76 crore, up 28.96% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 582.76 crore in September 2022 up 28.96% from Rs. 451.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.60 crore in September 2022 up 266.14% from Rs. 41.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.33 crore in September 2022 up 220.19% from Rs. 69.75 crore in September 2021.

Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2021.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 141.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months and 82.61% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 582.76 1,196.68 451.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 582.76 1,196.68 451.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.20 -7.50 -1.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.49 39.43 31.90
Depreciation 18.81 21.45 20.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 326.68 682.31 394.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.57 460.99 7.30
Other Income 8.95 6.05 42.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 204.52 467.04 49.72
Interest 0.57 0.57 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 203.96 466.47 49.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 203.96 466.47 49.19
Tax 53.35 121.57 8.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.60 344.90 41.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.60 344.90 41.13
Equity Share Capital 63.60 63.60 63.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 10.85 1.29
Diluted EPS 4.74 10.85 1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 10.85 1.29
Diluted EPS 4.74 10.85 1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Mineral #Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.