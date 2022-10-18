Guj Mineral Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.76 crore, up 28.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.76 crore in September 2022 up 28.96% from Rs. 451.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.60 crore in September 2022 up 266.14% from Rs. 41.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.33 crore in September 2022 up 220.19% from Rs. 69.75 crore in September 2021.

Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2021.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 141.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months and 82.61% over the last 12 months.