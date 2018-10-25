Guj Mineral Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 325.98 crore, down 11.96% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 325.98 crore in September 2018 down 11.96% from Rs. 370.28 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 222.38 crore in September 2018 down 296.71% from Rs. 113.05 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.61 crore in September 2018 down 14.01% from Rs. 132.12 crore in September 2017.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 92.05 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.22% returns over the last 6 months and -45.82% over the last 12 months.