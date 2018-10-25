Guj Mineral Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 325.98 crore, down 11.96% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 325.98 crore in September 2018 down 11.96% from Rs. 370.28 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 222.38 crore in September 2018 down 296.71% from Rs. 113.05 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.61 crore in September 2018 down 14.01% from Rs. 132.12 crore in September 2017.
Guj Mineral shares closed at 92.05 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.22% returns over the last 6 months and -45.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|325.98
|672.36
|370.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|325.98
|672.36
|370.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.68
|-4.55
|-2.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.54
|33.17
|28.40
|Depreciation
|17.39
|27.54
|36.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|191.50
|361.60
|219.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|90.23
|254.60
|88.48
|Other Income
|6.00
|2.03
|6.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.22
|256.63
|95.25
|Interest
|0.40
|0.38
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|95.83
|256.25
|94.86
|Exceptional Items
|-297.65
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-201.82
|256.25
|94.86
|Tax
|20.55
|69.50
|-18.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-222.38
|186.76
|113.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-222.38
|186.76
|113.05
|Equity Share Capital
|63.60
|63.60
|63.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.99
|5.87
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-6.99
|5.87
|3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.99
|5.87
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-6.99
|5.87
|3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
