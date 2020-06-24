Guj Mineral Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 463.02 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.02 crore in March 2020 down 17.38% from Rs. 560.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.90 crore in March 2020 down 67.84% from Rs. 124.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.66 crore in March 2020 down 58.48% from Rs. 208.74 crore in March 2019.

Guj Mineral EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.90 in March 2019.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 44.95 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.93% returns over the last 6 months and -39.66% over the last 12 months.