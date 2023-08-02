Guj Mineral Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 765.60 crore, down 36.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 765.60 crore in June 2023 down 36.02% from Rs. 1,196.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.53 crore in June 2023 down 37.51% from Rs. 344.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.84 crore in June 2023 down 36.98% from Rs. 488.49 crore in June 2022.

Guj Mineral EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.85 in June 2022.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 171.45 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.51% returns over the last 6 months and 0.65% over the last 12 months.