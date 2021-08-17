Guj Mineral Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 498.33 crore, up 82.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 498.33 crore in June 2021 up 82.47% from Rs. 273.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.51 crore in June 2021 down 72.55% from Rs. 136.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.70 crore in June 2021 up 86.75% from Rs. 35.18 crore in June 2020.

Guj Mineral EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2020.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 64.40 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.52% returns over the last 6 months and 40.92% over the last 12 months.