Guj Mineral Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 537.27 crore, down 20.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.27 crore in June 2019 down 20.09% from Rs. 672.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.86 crore in June 2019 down 48.67% from Rs. 186.76 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.30 crore in June 2019 down 47.81% from Rs. 284.17 crore in June 2018.

Guj Mineral EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.87 in June 2018.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 68.40 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.19% returns over the last 6 months and -41.21% over the last 12 months.