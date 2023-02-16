 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Mineral Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 901.39 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 901.39 crore in December 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 724.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.10 crore in December 2022 up 76.91% from Rs. 149.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.63 crore in December 2022 up 62.24% from Rs. 241.39 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 901.39 582.76 724.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 901.39 582.76 724.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.75 6.20 4.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.77 35.49 33.38
Depreciation 20.51 18.81 21.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 493.83 326.68 484.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 361.04 195.57 180.87
Other Income 10.08 8.95 39.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 371.12 204.52 220.16
Interest 1.73 0.57 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 369.39 203.96 219.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 369.39 203.96 219.63
Tax 104.29 53.35 69.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 265.10 150.60 149.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 265.10 150.60 149.85
Equity Share Capital 63.60 63.60 63.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.34 4.74 4.71
Diluted EPS 8.34 4.74 4.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.34 4.74 4.71
Diluted EPS 8.34 4.74 4.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited