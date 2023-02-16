Guj Mineral Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 901.39 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 901.39 crore in December 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 724.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.10 crore in December 2022 up 76.91% from Rs. 149.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.63 crore in December 2022 up 62.24% from Rs. 241.39 crore in December 2021.