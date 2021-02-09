Guj Mineral Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 358.39 crore, down 3.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.39 crore in December 2020 down 3.86% from Rs. 372.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2020 down 113.51% from Rs. 28.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2020 down 95.83% from Rs. 52.47 crore in December 2019.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 63.20 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.74% returns over the last 6 months and 5.07% over the last 12 months.