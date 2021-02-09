MARKET NEWS

Guj Mineral Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 358.39 crore, down 3.86% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 358.39 crore in December 2020 down 3.86% from Rs. 372.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2020 down 113.51% from Rs. 28.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2020 down 95.83% from Rs. 52.47 crore in December 2019.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 63.20 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.74% returns over the last 6 months and 5.07% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations358.39235.12372.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations358.39235.12372.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.370.72-2.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.8734.1136.13
Depreciation22.7221.8522.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses330.00170.59292.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.577.8623.77
Other Income11.042.226.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.5310.0830.05
Interest0.490.530.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.019.5429.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-21.019.5429.67
Tax-17.19-2.401.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.8211.9528.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.8211.9528.30
Equity Share Capital63.6063.6063.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.120.380.89
Diluted EPS-0.120.380.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.120.380.89
Diluted EPS-0.120.380.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:44 pm

