Guj Mineral Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 438.56 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.56 crore in December 2018 down 17.02% from Rs. 528.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.37 crore in December 2018 down 35.88% from Rs. 78.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.40 crore in December 2018 down 38.72% from Rs. 157.32 crore in December 2017.

Guj Mineral EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2017.

Guj Mineral shares closed at 76.15 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -47.74% over the last 12 months.