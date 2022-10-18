Guj Mineral Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.51 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 582.51 1,197.00 451.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 582.51 1,197.00 451.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.20 -7.50 -1.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 35.49 39.43 31.90 Depreciation 18.81 21.45 20.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 326.09 682.83 395.12 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.91 460.79 6.51 Other Income 8.95 6.06 42.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 204.86 466.84 49.34 Interest 0.57 0.57 0.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 204.29 466.28 48.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 204.29 466.28 48.81 Tax 53.35 121.57 8.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.94 344.70 40.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.94 344.70 40.75 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.28 0.24 -0.30 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 151.22 344.95 40.46 Equity Share Capital 63.60 63.60 63.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.76 10.85 1.27 Diluted EPS 4.76 10.85 1.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.75 10.85 1.27 Diluted EPS 4.76 10.85 1.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited