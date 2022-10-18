Guj Mineral Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.51 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 582.51 crore in September 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 451.88 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.22 crore in September 2022 up 273.8% from Rs. 40.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.67 crore in September 2022 up 222.43% from Rs. 69.37 crore in September 2021.
Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2021.
|Guj Mineral shares closed at 141.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months and 82.61% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|582.51
|1,197.00
|451.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|582.51
|1,197.00
|451.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.20
|-7.50
|-1.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.49
|39.43
|31.90
|Depreciation
|18.81
|21.45
|20.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|326.09
|682.83
|395.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|195.91
|460.79
|6.51
|Other Income
|8.95
|6.06
|42.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|204.86
|466.84
|49.34
|Interest
|0.57
|0.57
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|204.29
|466.28
|48.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|204.29
|466.28
|48.81
|Tax
|53.35
|121.57
|8.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|150.94
|344.70
|40.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|150.94
|344.70
|40.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.28
|0.24
|-0.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|151.22
|344.95
|40.46
|Equity Share Capital
|63.60
|63.60
|63.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.76
|10.85
|1.27
|Diluted EPS
|4.76
|10.85
|1.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.75
|10.85
|1.27
|Diluted EPS
|4.76
|10.85
|1.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
