Guj Mineral Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.51 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 582.51 crore in September 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 451.88 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.22 crore in September 2022 up 273.8% from Rs. 40.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.67 crore in September 2022 up 222.43% from Rs. 69.37 crore in September 2021.
Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2021. Guj Mineral shares closed at 141.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months and 82.61% over the last 12 months.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations582.511,197.00451.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations582.511,197.00451.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.20-7.50-1.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.4939.4331.90
Depreciation18.8121.4520.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses326.09682.83395.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax195.91460.796.51
Other Income8.956.0642.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.86466.8449.34
Interest0.570.570.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax204.29466.2848.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax204.29466.2848.81
Tax53.35121.578.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities150.94344.7040.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period150.94344.7040.75
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.280.24-0.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates151.22344.9540.46
Equity Share Capital63.6063.6063.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.7610.851.27
Diluted EPS4.7610.851.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.7510.851.27
Diluted EPS4.7610.851.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

