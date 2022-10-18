Guj Mineral Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.51 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.51 crore in September 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 451.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.22 crore in September 2022 up 273.8% from Rs. 40.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.67 crore in September 2022 up 222.43% from Rs. 69.37 crore in September 2021.

Guj Mineral EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2021.